Banbury firefighters take on training exercise called 'Operation Apollo' at Shenington Airfield
Firefighters sharpened their skills this weekend during a training operation involving a simulated glider down exercise.
Banbury Fire Station posted a message about the exercise on its Facebook which said: "This afternoon Blue Watch had an invitation to take part in “Operation Apollo,” a simulated glider down exercise at Shenington Airfield.
"It’s brilliant to be able to develop our skills on the slightly more unusual modes of transport."
Shenington Airfield is a historic World War II airfield that’s home to Shenington Gliding Club.
For more information about Shenington Airfield see it's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/sheningtonairfield