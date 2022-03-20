A crew from Banbury Fire Station took part in a training exercise at Shenington Airfield on Saturday March 19 (photo from Banbury Fire Station's Facebook)

Banbury Fire Station posted a message about the exercise on its Facebook which said: "This afternoon Blue Watch had an invitation to take part in “Operation Apollo,” a simulated glider down exercise at Shenington Airfield.

"It’s brilliant to be able to develop our skills on the slightly more unusual modes of transport."

Shenington Airfield is a historic World War II airfield that’s home to Shenington Gliding Club.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crew from Banbury Fire Station took part in a training exercise at Shenington Airfield on Saturday March 19 (photo from Banbury Fire Station's Facebook)

For more information about Shenington Airfield see it's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/sheningtonairfield