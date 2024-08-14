Banbury Fire Station open day raises over £3,000 for Katharine House and Fire Fighters Charity
The event was the station’s first charity fundraising open day in over seven years.
Mayor Mark Cherry got proceedings underway before visitors of all ages enjoyed several demonstrations from firefighters and fun games.
There was also a raffle with prizes, including a gym membership, meal vouchers and an opportunity for people to bid on a helicopter ride.
Money raised from the various games, raffles and charity auction will go towards Adderbury’s Katharine House Hospice and the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps injured firefighters.
Crew manager at Banbury Fire Station Wayne Boyes said: “The weekend was a great success. We are now back and planning the next one.
"Thank you to all who attended and the donations from local businesses; we couldn't have done it without them.”
