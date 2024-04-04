Banbury fire control operator releases book about PTSD diagnosis and battle to regain life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirsty Vincent has worked at a fire service control room, taking 999 calls and directing firefighters to jobs, for the past nine years.

Before this, the 32-year-old worked as an on-call firefighter and as a control room operator for the ambulance service for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No stranger to action and handling tough situations, Kirsty enjoyed her career and felt like the fast-paced role suited her.

Fire control operator Kirsty Vincent hopes that her book will help encourage people to overcome mental health issues and regain control of their lives.

However, one morning on the way to work in 2016, her world was rocked by her witnessing a horrific multi-car accident.

Kirsty said: “One morning on the way to the control room I witnessed a particularly nasty crash, which had fatalities happen right next to me.

"When I got to work I continued to deal with the same car accident in the control room from that perspective for a further 15 hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time Kirsty tried to suppress the emotions and carry on with her job, believing that staying busy was the best coping mechanism.

She managed to do this to a level she could continue working until the Covid pandemic hit and the country was thrust into lockdowns.

Kirsty said: “My coping mechanisms and all my resilience crumbled because we were not allowed to go out and see anyone or do anything.

"This led to me having a breakdown and being diagnosed with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) in 2021."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book titled Fighting for Control details how Kirsty reached out for therapy and her journey to regain control of her life.

She said: “It tells the story of how I was off sick for a while and then my journey to get back into my career, that I love to do and just how I got back to being me again and enjoying my life."

Kirsty hopes that sharing her story will help others recognise their own trauma and PTSD, remind them they are not alone and direct them towards organisations that can assist them.

Kirsty said: “Since publishing the book, I have received some amazing feedback. I have had strangers approach me and ask about therapy recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have also had colleagues or people working in the emergency services who have been through their own traumatic experiences and recognise what I’m talking about.

"I’m really pleased that something good has come from something so dark and harrowing for me, and that I’m able to now help others through my own experiences.”

Fighting for Control by Kirsty Vincent is available from Amazon, with the paperback copy priced at £9.99 and is availble to buy here.