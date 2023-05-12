News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Banbury film director scoops awards for sci-fi short film at international film festivals

A film director from Banbury has picked up several awards and nominations on the international film awards circuit for his sci-fi short film.

By Jack Ingham
Published 12th May 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:34 BST

The 13-minute ‘Time Spent’ has already won several prestigious awards, paving the way for talks with leading networks and commissioners about developing the concept into an eight-part TV series.

The sci-fi drama was written and directed by Rob Hutt and produced by Rob’s business partner and co-founder of Banbury production company Mabel Brown Productions, Celia Dumas.

Having already won ‘Best Sci-Fi Short Film’ and ‘Best Director Short’, the film is also a shortlisted finalist in the Cannes World Film Festival, Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival, the LA-based Indie-X Film Fest and the Canadian Cinematography Awards.

Most Popular
The team behind the production company Mabel Brown, Celia Dumas and Rob Hutt.The team behind the production company Mabel Brown, Celia Dumas and Rob Hutt.
The team behind the production company Mabel Brown, Celia Dumas and Rob Hutt.

The film is set in the near future and sees protagonist Nathan facing a life-changing decision: should he accept £2 million for 21 years of his life?

Rob Hutt said: "Yes, this is a sci-fi drama, and on one level, feels futuristic. But with the meteoric rise of AI and automation in our society, lots of us are starting to believe that nothing is impossible or improbable. As terrifying as this sounds, Nathan’s reality is only a few policy changes and a slight relaxation of corporate moral codes away."

"And what we do know is that there’s still a huge wealth and power divide between classes, and the cost of living crisis has only further highlighted this. As such, I want to make a mainstream TV series, which examines the lengths that those with wealth and power would go to in order to sustain their lifestyle.

"How far corporations will go to satisfy their shareholders and what measures people desperately trying to keep their heads above water would consider taking".

Co-producer Celia Dumas said: "We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible response we’ve received to "Time Spent" from these initial viewings, as well as the doors that have been opened for conversations with some of the UK’s biggest TV commissioners in the business.

"Rob and I both have years of experience in the TV and video production industry, but "Time Spent" really was a passion project, and we’re just delighted that audiences feel the same way as we do about our thought-provoking and challenging script."

Related topics:Banbury