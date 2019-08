This week's winning numbers, drawn on Friday, are . . ..

. . . . 6, 11 and 7

There were no winners and so the jackpot of £1205.28 will rollover to the draw on August 30.

The predicted August 30 jackpot will is estimated at £1600.

Friday's draw was undertaken by Ken Hopkins and witnessed by Mark Allitt, Kevin Preedy Orion Phillips, Ryan Jones and Ricky Rea Jnr.

Tickets are just £1 from participating retailers or from the Banbury Lottery stand in Castle Quay.