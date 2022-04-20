Banbury father’s first haircut after three years helps support local school and Little Princess Trust

James Stead, a Banbury father, who had his first haircut after three years as a fundraiser to help support Harriers Academy Banbury and the Little Princess Trust charity. (submitted photo)

A Banbury father had his first haircut after three years during a fundraiser to help support a local school and the Little Princess Trust charity.

James Stead, a father of two children at Harriers Academy Banbury, knows the importance of a good education. A good education needs funding.

James decided to help by launching a JustGiving fundraising web page to help support the school when he had his first haircut after three years over the Easter holiday weekend.

Can you help James reach his £150 target?

You can donate to the fundraising campaign using the JustGiving web link here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harriers-banbury-academy

James, who is an art teacher and potter, said: “The amount of resources needed to effectively teach every child in a full class with a diverse range of learning styles is rarely appreciated.

"I wanted to support a local school as I was confident the money would get directly to those who needed it, in this case, the pupils.

"Having visited as a parent during lessons I was struck by how difficult it was to keep all pupils engaged all the time. The more resources the teachers have the better for our children's education and development.”

James has two children have attended or still attend Harriers Academy Banbury.

For more information on Harrier Academy Banbury see its website here: https://www.harriers-aspirations.org/