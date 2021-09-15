Banbury father launches Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for new board game developed during Covid lockdown

Banbury father, Mark Powell, has launched Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for his new board game - Bounty Hunters - developed during the Covid lockdown

Mark Powell, the game's creator, said: "Pre-Covid I had a great group of friends and brothers who would all play table-top games regularly. It was my only social night being a new dad, and the thrill of defeating monsters with dice was, in truth, just a way to be around my friends and laugh, talk and enjoy it all.

"Then lockdowns and social distancing came, which unexpectedly really caused a decline in mental health. I decided to pick up on a throwaway project from 2019, and quickly saw its potential. I slaved over the mechanics of the game. I wanted to make it fun. I wanted it to be the kind of game people could sit around with their friends and experience the social norms we've all missed."

The idea behind the game as described by Mark is: "You play as a Bounty Hunter in the wild west, trying to earn $52 to buy the town's prized horse, 'Wild Ned.' Trouble is, you're not the only one trying to 'cash in' on the wanted criminals. Bribe your opponents, steal the folks they need and send the worst criminals to jail and you might have a chance at owning Wild Ned."

To learn more about Mark's game Bounty Hunters see its website here: https://bountyhuntersthegame.co.uk/He created a YouTube video showing people how to play the game, which can viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r976W9tkvV8&t=26s&ab_channel=BountyHuntersMark launched the game on August 26th as a birthday gift to himself. The game was launched through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

He said: "The quote I have from the manufacturer is in the thousands and Kickstarter allows me to raise the funds to get the game manufactured and dispatched to everyone who backs the project. It's crowd funding in the truest sense.

"My goal is to share my creation and if people like it go on to do this as my purpose... to show my son as he grows up that you don't have to work a job you hate... you can do what you love at any age."

Banbury artist, Pat Currier, is helping Mark with the art for the game.

Mark said: "He has put his soul into these cards and they just keep getting better. He is a Banbury local, a great guy and I am so proud to have him involved."

If people like the game they can pre-order it by pledging various amounts using the Kickstarter website.

See the Bounty Hunters Kickstarter website here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/p52/bounty-hunters-1Mark said: "You can pledge support of any amount even if it's just a pound. But if you pledge at least £15 I am going to send you fully finished copy of the game."

The target goal of the Kickstarter campaign was £3,520, which he was raised in just 37 hours after its launch.

The fundraising target was the minimum amount he needed to have the game manufactured and shipped to him (minus the Kickstarter fees).

At just over the halfway point of his crowdfunding campaign Mark has already raised £5,748.

He said: "The Kickstarter has been incredible. To be fully funded on day two out of a 30 day crowdfund was amazing, it finally felt real.

"The realisation that Bounty Hunters is actually going to be professionally manufactured and delivered to real people is both exciting, but also adds a whole new feeling of responsibility on my shoulders. responsibility to make the game as good as it possibly can be for the people who have helped bring it to life!