News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Banbury family support charity awarded £300,000 in funding from national lottery

A Banbury charity that offers advice and support to families has been awarded £300,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST

The Sunshine Centre in Bretch Hill is celebrating today after receiving the funding and will organise a celebratory event for the families in the area in October.

The charity has been at the heart of the community for 25 years and offers a range of family and childcare support services for the community in the surrounding area.

Read More
Banbury's Sunshine Centre is a 'local treasure' for children and families - and ...
Banbury's The Sunshine Centre charity has been awarded a £300,000 grant from from The National Lottery.Banbury's The Sunshine Centre charity has been awarded a £300,000 grant from from The National Lottery.
Banbury's The Sunshine Centre charity has been awarded a £300,000 grant from from The National Lottery.

Jill Edge, manager at The Sunshine Centre, said: "This grant is amazing news for the community, staff, trustees, and partners. It gives us security going forward, and we will, of course, continue to fundraise to secure other areas of our work. I cannot express my gratitude enough to all those who support us and work with us to make The Sunshine Centre what it is today."

The centre hopes that the lottery grant will enable it to build upon its current services, providing multi-generational community support.

For more information visit https://sunshinecentre.org/about/#

Related topics:BanburyNational Lottery Community Fund