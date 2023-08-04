Banbury family support charity awarded £300,000 in funding from national lottery

The Sunshine Centre in Bretch Hill is celebrating today after receiving the funding and will organise a celebratory event for the families in the area in October.

The charity has been at the heart of the community for 25 years and offers a range of family and childcare support services for the community in the surrounding area.

Jill Edge, manager at The Sunshine Centre, said: "This grant is amazing news for the community, staff, trustees, and partners. It gives us security going forward, and we will, of course, continue to fundraise to secure other areas of our work. I cannot express my gratitude enough to all those who support us and work with us to make The Sunshine Centre what it is today."