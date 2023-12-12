Banbury family illuminate house with Christmas decorations to raise money for local animal charity

A family in Bloxham has adorned their house with bright Christmas lights and decorations to raise money for a local animal rescue charity.

The Jackson family have decorated their house at 21 The Avenue with around 50 magical Christmas decorations to raise money for the Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS) charity.

The animal-loving household has been fundraising over the festive period for a number of years and will keep their house illuminated each night until January 6.

Mother Dawn Jackson said: “We chose BARKS for our charity as we are an animal-loving family and we feel they need help with fundraising.

The Jackson family of Bloxham have decorated their house with magical Christmas decorations to raise money for the BARKS charity.

“We do the display for people to come and see and enjoy, and we hope it gives them some Christmas cheer and hopefully supports our hard work by donating to charity.”

Visitors can donate by using the collection box at the address or on the BARKS website quoting the word ‘lights’.