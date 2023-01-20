Banbury family fundraise for brothers' funerals after double death in weeks leaves them devastated

A Banbury family have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for their two brother's funerals.

The unexpected deaths of Adam Tomczyk from a heart attack at age 53 on December 9 and Robert Tomczyk at age 39 on January 14 devastated the family, who have now set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the costs of the two funerals.

The brothers lived with one another and were very close friends, with doctors believing that Robert’s discovery of his brother had a huge impact on his own health and caused him to fall seriously ill.

Krzysztof Pup is the brother-in-law of the two brothers and has described how the two shocking deaths affected the family. He said: "Robert found Adam in his room, and after one month of struggling with his health, he finally couldn’t cope.

Adam Tomczyk was just age 53 when he passed away on December 9 and Robert Tomczyk was just 39 when he died just weeks later.

"The two brothers were fit and healthy before, there were no visible problems to indicate something like this would happen.

"It has been a very difficult period for our family, after Adam died, we slowly started to try to live our lives again, but when Robert passed away it was like a second punch from nowhere hit us, it was devastating."

Thanks to Adam’s former boss, who donated £3,500, the cost of his funeral has almost been covered. However, the family is still raising money for Robert’s once he is released from the coroner.

Any money that is left over from the funerals will be donated to an organ donor charity, as Robert donated his liver, kidney, and pancreas to the NHS.

