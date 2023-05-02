A Banbury family was ‘chuffed to bits’ with the incredible amount of money raised from their 80’s-themed fundraiser party for the Katharine House Hospice.

Tracey Newman and her daughter Gemma held the party to raise money for the Katharine House Hospice because the Adderbury-based palliative care centre was very supportive of the family when Tracey’s mother, Jenifer McCammon, passed away last October.

The party, held on April 14, was originally due to be held at Banbury Rugby Club, but because of the large amount of interest, it was moved to the larger General Foods Sports and Social Club, where it sold out all 250 tickets and reached capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracey said: "We had a raffle with over 60 prizes, and a lot had been kindly donated by family, friends, and local businesses. We sold all 250 tickets to the event and raised a great total of £2678.00 for the Katharine House Hospice."It hasn't quite hit me yet, but I’m chuffed to bits with how much we have raised and the number of people that have asked us to do it again because they enjoyed themselves and had such a good night. Everything sort of came together and resulted in a really nice, fun evening."

The 80s themed party raised an incredible £2678.00 for the Katharine House Hospice.

The party had an 80’s theme, and many attendees dressed up in their finest outfits from the decade, including shell suits, rah-rah skirts, and even two partygoers dressed as Freddie Mercury, one bringing his own vacuum cleaner!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the success of the evening, Tracey and Gemma are planning to organise another similar night at the end of the year or beginning of next year.