Banbury family centre to get garden upgrade thanks to funding from B&Q Foundation

Jill Edge, manager of The Sunshine Centre in Banbury

The money is a welcome donation from the B&Q Foundation in partnership with the giving platform Neighbourly.

The centre plans to use the £4720 grant to enhance the outside areas, creating a welcoming, safe outdoor place for families and the community to enjoy, giving children and adults a positive outdoor experience, combined with learning opportunities.

Fixed features such as seating, raised beds and canopies will be added to an area which is currently laid to grass and concrete.

Jill Edge, Centre Manager said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded a grant from the B&Q Foundation. This will enable us to further support the families and the community by upgrading our facilities. We would like to thank everyone at the Foundation for their support - it means so much to us”

Paul Crisp, Trustee of The B&Q Foundation said “At the B&Q Foundation, we believe everyone needs a place to feel at home. So we’re putting our efforts behind local charities who share our vision – helping to create better, safer places for the people in our communities who need them most. The Sunshine Centre perfectly embodies these values and it gives us all at the Foundation great pleasure to support them.”