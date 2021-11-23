Banbury family centre is treated to a rare Royal visit - Duke learns sign some sign language and talks to children

The Duke of Gloucester, who visited the Sunshine Centre in Banbury last week. Picture by Getty

The Duke, who is HM The Queen's cousin was welcomed in to the Edmunds Road centre by Lord Lieutenant's Cadet, Shannon Gilkes who was herself a member of the Sunshine Centre as a child.

The Royal visitor was officially received by Sir Tony Baldry, High Steward of Banbury who presented Cllr Les Sibley, Vice Chair of Cherwell District Council, Cllr Shaida Hussain, Town Major of Banbury, John Bridgeman, Chair of the centre's Trustees and Jill Edge, Centre Manager. Marjorie Glasgow, Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, also joined the group.

The Duke of Gloucester visited the nursery, engaging on conversation with both staff and children. The visit continued through the centre where the Royal visitor experienced a variety of services available to families living in Banbury. He also spoke with parents who attend the centre and learnt some sign language.

Staff, trustees, partners and volunteer representatives then had the opportunity to speak about the history and work of the The Sunshine Centre, which has served the community of Bretch Hill and beyond for over 23 years.