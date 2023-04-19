Banbury family campaigns for local parks to be more inclusive for children with disabilities

A Banbury family has started a campaign to make the town’s parks more inclusive for children with disabilities.

Kevin and Julie Huckins found that taking their son Evan - who has autism, speech difficulties, and coordination challenges - to the local park helped him regulate his autism and prepare him for the day ahead.

However, the couple noticed during the COVID-19 lockdowns that the parks in and around Banbury were not as inclusive as they could be and had limited equipment that was appropriate for children and young people with disabilities.

The family has found that the netted basket swings, which are located in a number of parks in the town, are suitable for many disabled children, but that there is a lack of wheelchair swings and inclusive forms of other play equipment across Banbury.

Julie and Evan on one of the rockers that Evan used to enjoy greatly.

Kevin and Julie have recently written to North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis and the Banbury Town Council to highlight the issue.

Julie said: "I think the parks around Banbury are limited; parks should be inclusive for all abilities, and that shouldn’t feel like a privilege but a neccesity.

"The parks are great places for children to have fun together and learn from one another. "Many children create long friendships from their time playing in the park, growing and interacting with each other, so it's essential that the parks are accessible to all."

Julie has found that taking Evan out to play on a regular basis has been vital for his development and helps keep him calm for the rest of the day, so the parks were ideal places, but now that Evan has reached his teens, he has outgrown much of the playground equipment and struggles to use what is left.

After a positive response from the town council the Huckins family are hoping to see more inclusive playgrounds introduced across Banbury.

Julie said: "We have found that the older he gets, the harder it is to maintain that regulation because he is growing bigger and it is hard to find suitable equipment for him to use.

"He used to enjoy using the rockers in the park as it is important for him to be able to rock as part of his regulation of his autism, but now he has outgrown them and that is not possible."

While Julie and her family have had personal experiences with the difficulties of finding suitable play equipment in Banbury, they also want to highlight the issues that children with other disabilities or children who use wheelchairs face.

Julie added: "I would like to see a wheelchair swing and inclusive roundabouts placed in all Banbury parks that have playgrounds, as well as more equipment that is at ground level so it is accessible for everyone.”

"Going to the park is a massive part of childhood and is especially important now with the cost of living crisis. If you want to access wheelchair-friendly playgrounds now, you need to travel outside of Banbury and possibly even pay to use them."

After Kevin and Julie contacted MP Victoria Prentis, a spokesperson from the town council responded to their campaign saying: "Budget constraints are a factor, however, when we replace items of equipment and tender for the refurbishment of our play areas, we will be ensuring that access for all is a key factor in the requirements for the design of our play areas, including items such as wheelchair accessible roundabouts, back seated swings, and sensory equipment that is at a level in height that somebody using a wheelchair can access.

"Banbury Town Council recognises that inclusive play playground design allows all children to develop social skills, imagination, creativity, and a sense of self-confidence."