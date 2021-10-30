Banbury families engage with nature in community play day event

Banbury families turned out and celebrated nature during the Grimsbury Play Day over the half term school break. (photo by Tila Rodriguez-Past)

The event saw families enjoy nature related activities at the Bridge Street Community Garden in Banbury on Wednesday October 27.

The community play day included a wide range of activities from play on a massive snakes and ladders board, to learning how to grow trees from seed, to drawing on the garden patios with chunky chalk, getting artistic with junk modelling and free cups of spiced soup.

A spokesperson for the Banbury Community Action Group who help organise the event, said: "Thank you so much to the all the amazing community groups and individuals who helped make Grimsbury Play Day possible. We loved having you all at Bridge Street Garden Banbury. What a beautiful community effort and spirit.

"It was great to see local families enjoying themselves while engaging in nature related activities.

"Thank you Cherwell District Council, Sanctuary Housing, and the Grimsbury Network for organising the event, supporting, and bringing such positive and playful energy to the garden.

"Thank you also to world tamils historical society for the delicious and warming vegetable soup.

"Please come and visit the Garden anytime or come and join in with one of our other events!"