Banbury Extinction Rebellion members speak out on achievements and failures of COP 26

Some members of Banbury Extinction Rebellion have spent the week in Glasgow, joining the massive crowds of campaigners protesting global inaction on the climate emergency. Saturday’s (November 6) Global Day for Climate Justice saw 100,000 marching through the rain-swept city streets.

So what’s the response, on the ground, to COP 26 – what are the real successes and failures of the week? A few members of Banbury XR have submitted their verdicts.

Several people are favour of the achievements from COP 26 so far, and others are less positive about it.

Banbury Extinction Rebellion members in the town centre on the Global Day for Climate Justice Saturday November 6, just before they caught the train to Oxford to join the march of 3,000 from all over Oxfordshire. (Submitted photo)

Some of the positive remarks from the conference included:

Linda Newbery said: "Promises to stop deforestation by many nations (although Indonesia backed out 24 hours later.)"

Lynne Cheetham said: "World leaders coming together in one place to take decarbonisation seriously."

Tila Rodriguez-Past said: "The wonderful opening speech by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. She was so warm and strong, we need her for president of the world."

Linda Aspey, from Banbury, at the COP 26 conference in Glasgow (submitted photo)

Barrie Cheetham said: "There’s more urgency – leaders seem to have realised the importance of action."

Jane Rogers said: "Pledges on methane emissions reduction, even if it is only by 30 per cent."

Several members believe COP 26 has not accomplished much.

Jill Oakes said: "400 extra planes flying into Glasgow for the conference."

Blue rebels in Glasgow during the COP 26 conference (submitted photo from Banbury XR)

Rachel Payne said: "Greenwashing! They’re saying they’re going to get there but it’s not urgent enough. Delay is deadly."

Linda Newbery said: "Not enough on livestock farming - we need to adjust our diets, but meals served at the conference were not plant based. A missed opportunity."

Lynne Cheetham said: "People from the global south, who are most affected by climate change, are on the fringe. They should be on the main stage."

Phil Richards said: "It’s been another chance for politicians to talk, but not make real commitments."