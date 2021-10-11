Banbury estate agents team up with local primary school to raise vital funds

Julie Messer, the marketing manager and co-owner of Maxwells Estate Agents and Vantage Mortgages, with Farthinghoe Primary Headteacher Mrs Wendy Whitehouse and several school pupils: Oscar, Fraser, Olivia and Ted (Submitted photo)

Julie Messer, the marketing manager and co-owner of Maxwells Estate Agents and Vantage Mortgages, said: "We have always known how tricky fundraising in schools can be, as I was a primary school teacher before jointly owning Maxwells estate Agents and Vantage Mortgages with my husband Adam.

"We knew that fundraising would get significantly more difficult during Covid lockdowns without the normal school fetes / Christmas fairs and other in person events.

"We approached Farthinghoe Primary School, which our children attend, to see if in exchange for displaying an advertising banner, we could give them £200 per referral that comes to us.

"So quite simply, we had a banner printed and displayed outside the school and a referral came through, so we have just donated £400 to them. They were delighted to receive it and plan to spend it on improving the school library."

The estate agents have also put up banners at other primary schools in the local area, but are still waiting for some referrals to come through to make a donation.

For more information on Maxwells Estate Agents based in Banbury High Street see their website here: https://www.maxwellsestateagents.co.uk/Mrs Wendy Whitehouse, headteacher at Farthinghoe Primary, said: "A big thank you to Maxwell’s for their referral scheme.

"The £400 is going to make a fantastic difference to our current refurbishment of our library. All of the children will benefit from the additional books and I am sure Julie and Adam will join us with paintbrushes, when we start the decorating."