Staff at Banbury’s Fisher German estate agents have challenged themselves to walk, run or cycle 180 miles to raise funds for the Katharine House Hospice.

The team will travel from their Banbury office on Noral Way to the company’s office in Exeter as part of the firm’s Big 25 challenge.

The epic challenge has been launched to celebrate the estate agents’ 25-year anniversary and sees staff members travel between the firm’s 25 office locations without motorised transport to raise money for 25 charities.

Banbury Fisher German staff chose to support the Adderbury-based Katharine House Hospice because many of them have been impacted by the good work the hospice does.

Staff at Banbury's Fisher German office ready to take on the epic 180 challenge.

Tom Giddings from the Banbury office said: “This was an overwhelming choice for the charity by everyone at our Banbury office since most people live within a 25-mile radius and have had some connection to their amazing work.

“We are looking forward to several of the Katherine House Hospice team joining us for the first leg of our journey to the Exeter office, with a 23-mile walk to the charity’s shop in Moreton-in-Marsh.

“Big 25 has been a wonderful company-wide effort which is raising funds for so many fantastic charities across the length and breadth of the UK, and we are pleased to be playing our part in helping Katharine House Hospice continuing to keep their services running for people in our community.”

Fisher German colleagues originally aimed to raise £25,000, which would be split equally between the 25 charities, but have already hit that goal.

They are now looking to raise more, with Fisher German also pledging to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from fundraisers, meaning that more than £50,000 will be shared between the charities.

Sue Blank, corporate engagement officer at Katharine House Hospice, said: “The team at Katharine House Hospice is thrilled to be part of the Fisher German Big 25 Challenge and delighted that the team in Banbury has chosen us as their charity to support.

“This challenge will help 25 amazing charities, and we are honoured to be a part of it. We wish all the staff taking part lots of luck in this epic challenge.”

To donate to Fisher German’s Big 25 challenge, visit:https://givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/