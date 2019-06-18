Banbury estate agent supporting the homeless

An estate agent is supporting Banbury Young Homelessness Project by giving £100 from the fee of every house they sell to the charity.

Fine & Country Banbury and Buckingham director Terry Robinson and senior valuer Chris Mobbs presented a cheque for £1,400 to chief executive Patrick Vercoe, pictured.

Mr Robinson said he was touched by the work BYHP does and appreciated that while they are in the business of selling homes, some people are not lucky enough to have one.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fineand-country