Banbury music producer and DJ - J Matin - has seen success with worldwide signings

Jordan Matin, aged 25, known artistically as J Matin, is the owner of house and techno record label, Friends Through Tech. The label was launched at an early age when he was only playing at small venues in Banbury

As a producer J Martin has now gained signings from record companies all over the world. One of his tracks is now signed to the legendary New York City based label, Nervous Records. In addition, he has music signed to Flashmob Records, which is located in Ibiza. Recently, the producer landed a three track EP signing with Spanish heavyweight label, ‘Happy- Techno’.

So far J Martin has music signed and released with more than 15 record companies all over the UK, USA and Europe. His productions have been aired on different radio stations including the BBC, Kiss FM and It’s All About The Music (Ibiza).

J Matin’s label, Friends Through Tech was originally created with the sole purpose of bringing like minded people together. Now the record label has signed established music producers from all across the electronic music spectrum, which have achieved multiple Beatport Top 100s. The artists signed to FTT have previously released music on: Defected, Hot Creations, Repopulate Mars, Elrow, Saved and many other world renowned brands.

You can find both J Matin's music, and the label's releases on: Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Beatport, Apple Music and all other major platforms.

But J Matin's success did not happen overnight.

He attended Banbury School, now Wykham Park Academy. The music department invested in DJ equipment (CD decks), which made things more enjoyable him. Additionally, DJ’ing became a part of one of his modules in school.

J Matin later started getting gigs locally in Banbury. He originally started playing at the Wheatsheaf, and later at The Wild Lime, Bonitos, Aka (Also Known As), The Wine Vaults and eventually at the clubs, which at the time were Moo Moos and The Chapel/Phoebus.

He said: "I held these events as my own nights rather than playing for someone else that had booked me.

"I always had an interest in electronic music, especially the sub genres tech house and techno. My older brother used to teach me how to mix on vinyl when I was around 13 or 14, which is probably where the interest originally stemmed from.

"After playing alongside other DJs and networking with producers, I realised it was a struggle to promote events and push a genre of music that did not have a huge presence in Banbury.

"However, with the use of social media there are ways to promote what you do to a wider audience. Originally, I used local designers for my artwork, web design and promo shots and would always offer the work to someone local before going elsewhere.

"However, I studied how to build the record company from scratch, how to produce and use people and resources online to better my knowledge and understanding of the industry. From there, I built up connections with promoters, DJs and club owner’s to take my label to the next step and promote myself as an artist.