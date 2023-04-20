News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Banbury dementia charity to host fundraising auction at grand opening of new premises tonight (Thursday)

A Banbury dementia charity has invited people to view its new premises and take part in a charity fundraising auction at a grand opening event this evening (Thursday April 20).

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST

Dementia Active is preparing its new premises at 7 Manor Park, Jugglers Close, to host a special fundraising event that will go towards helping those with dementia in the community.

The event will get underway with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling by the Lord and Lady Saye and Sele of Broughton Castle before Holloway’s Auctioneers’ Jasper Marsh starts off the evening's bids.

The auction contains 40 lots with items that include Nocturne Live festival tickets, a private tour of Prodrive's and Aston Martin Racing's headquarters, family tickets to the Cotswold Farm Park, and more.

Most Popular
The money raised from the auction will go towards creating more space to help those with dementia.The money raised from the auction will go towards creating more space to help those with dementia.
The money raised from the auction will go towards creating more space to help those with dementia.

One of the organisers of the event, Gail Seward, said: "The reason we are doing this event is to raise funds so we can get the building up and running and be able to offer more spaces to help people living with dementia.

"We have had a mezzeniene floor put up through recent fundraising, and we will use this money to finish that project and also create a dementia drop-in cafe for people living with dementia and their carers.

The event will start with a welcome from the hosts and an opportunity for the public to meet members of the team at 6.00pm before the ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 6.30pm and the first bids on the hour-long auction are cast at 7.00pm.

For more information on Dementia Active or to donate to the charity visit: https://dementiactive.co.uk/ for the auction visit: https://dementiactive.co.uk/online-auction

Related topics:BanburyJasper MarshProdrive