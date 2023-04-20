Banbury dementia charity to host fundraising auction at grand opening of new premises tonight (Thursday)

A Banbury dementia charity has invited people to view its new premises and take part in a charity fundraising auction at a grand opening event this evening (Thursday April 20).

Dementia Active is preparing its new premises at 7 Manor Park, Jugglers Close, to host a special fundraising event that will go towards helping those with dementia in the community.

The event will get underway with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling by the Lord and Lady Saye and Sele of Broughton Castle before Holloway’s Auctioneers’ Jasper Marsh starts off the evening's bids.

The auction contains 40 lots with items that include Nocturne Live festival tickets, a private tour of Prodrive's and Aston Martin Racing's headquarters, family tickets to the Cotswold Farm Park, and more.

The money raised from the auction will go towards creating more space to help those with dementia.

One of the organisers of the event, Gail Seward, said: "The reason we are doing this event is to raise funds so we can get the building up and running and be able to offer more spaces to help people living with dementia.

"We have had a mezzeniene floor put up through recent fundraising, and we will use this money to finish that project and also create a dementia drop-in cafe for people living with dementia and their carers.

The event will start with a welcome from the hosts and an opportunity for the public to meet members of the team at 6.00pm before the ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 6.30pm and the first bids on the hour-long auction are cast at 7.00pm.