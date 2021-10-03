Banbury dance school wins awards at national competition

The Julie Bruce Dance Academy, based in Banbury, enjoyed a successful day at the National Entertainment Awards, Dance Stars event held at the Deco theatre in Northampton in September. (Submitted photo)

The academy picked up the award for the best dance/performing arts school.

In addition, Miss Tee Lily won the best emerging choreographer award, while dance student Caitlin Dubber collected the award for best solo dancer under 16.

A delighted Julie Bruce and Tee Lily said: "We are so proud of everyone we would like to thank your parents for all their support as always."

The dance school has Also qualified for The National Dance Awards next year.

Earlier in the year the school qualified for The Dance World Cup where they achieved a bronze medal for the Hunger Games troupe routine representing England.