Banbury dads sporting mohawks complete 100-mile cycle ride fundraiser for Katharine House

Two Banbury dads sporting mohawks have completed a 100-mile bicycle ride to raise money for the Katharine House Hospice and honour lost loved ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Newman and David Feeley, friends since their time at Chenderit School, took on the tough challenge in honour of Barry’s father, Jim Newman, and a close friend’s mother, who were both supported by the hospice.

The two men in their forties who have self-confessed dad-bods completed the Flat 100 South race on Sunday September 17, raising £634.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covering mostly flat roads around Peterborough, the landscape produced its own problems for the two Banbury men.

Barry Newman and David Feeley after completing the 2023 Flat 100 South race.

David said: "The worst part was the winds; they were brutal. The idea was that this would be a mild first 100-mile race without any hills."Every mile was tough; there was no freewheeling due to a lack of cover from the wind, and thus wearing the mohawks wasn't such a smart idea! Although it was worth it for every person, we helped put a smile on their face as we rode by."

The pair completed the race in just over eight hours and already have their sights set on tougher rides next year after learning some valuable lessons during their debut race.

David added: "We soon realised, by comparison, that we were like the Addams Family, surrounded by serious athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was the only person dumb enough to race on a mountain bike, and Barry’s bike was a hybrid; the rest of the cyclists were on much more serious road bikes.