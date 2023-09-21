Banbury dads sporting mohawks complete 100-mile cycle ride fundraiser for Katharine House
Barry Newman and David Feeley, friends since their time at Chenderit School, took on the tough challenge in honour of Barry’s father, Jim Newman, and a close friend’s mother, who were both supported by the hospice.
The two men in their forties who have self-confessed dad-bods completed the Flat 100 South race on Sunday September 17, raising £634.
Covering mostly flat roads around Peterborough, the landscape produced its own problems for the two Banbury men.
David said: "The worst part was the winds; they were brutal. The idea was that this would be a mild first 100-mile race without any hills."Every mile was tough; there was no freewheeling due to a lack of cover from the wind, and thus wearing the mohawks wasn't such a smart idea! Although it was worth it for every person, we helped put a smile on their face as we rode by."
The pair completed the race in just over eight hours and already have their sights set on tougher rides next year after learning some valuable lessons during their debut race.
David added: "We soon realised, by comparison, that we were like the Addams Family, surrounded by serious athletes.
"I was the only person dumb enough to race on a mountain bike, and Barry’s bike was a hybrid; the rest of the cyclists were on much more serious road bikes.
"My goal for next year is more 100-mile events like Broughton Castle in July and to lose around 25 kg of weight."