Banbury dad releases his first children's book - and hopes to raise money for charity in the process​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A Banbury dad has released his first children's book - and hopes to raise money for charity in the process.
Joseph Whitfield's new book is called 'Seamus the chow chow, Needs a job' - and his own children have been helping him with the publicity.
"Myself and my two youngest daughters - Taylor aged four and Ella aged eight - have been around with leaflets so it's very much a family effort," said the 34-year-old.
"This is my first attempt at writing a children's book, and every sale I make, I will also make a donation to Cancer Research."
"I am tying to make a difference to children's lives and help Cancer Research at the same time."
The book is available online - search for 'Seamus the chow chow, Needs a job' on Amazon.