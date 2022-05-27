Banbury dad releases his first children's book - and hopes to raise money for charity in the process​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Joseph Whitfield's new book is called 'Seamus the chow chow, Needs a job' - and his own children, Taylor aged four and Ella aged eight, have been helping him with the publicity.

A Banbury dad has released his first children's book - and hopes to raise money for charity in the process.

Joseph Whitfield's new book is called 'Seamus the chow chow, Needs a job' - and his own children have been helping him with the publicity.

"Myself and my two youngest daughters - Taylor aged four and Ella aged eight - have been around with leaflets so it's very much a family effort," said the 34-year-old.

"This is my first attempt at writing a children's book, and every sale I make, I will also make a donation to Cancer Research."

"I am tying to make a difference to children's lives and help Cancer Research at the same time."