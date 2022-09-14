Banbury dad creates board game which revolves around time travelling trousers and an orangutan butler!

A Banbury father has created a board game which revolves around time travelling trousers and an orangutan butler.

Mark Powell discovered his passion for creating board games in the lockdown when he was unable to go to his regular game nights with his brothers and friends.

This inspired Mark, who operates his own handyman business, to create Bounty Hunters, his first venture into making a board game. Now he is back with another board game with a unique theme.

The newest game, Apequest, was directly inspired by steampunk hip hop artist Professor Elemental’s 2015 album Apequest: The Search For Geoffrey.

Mark said: “The game is about your orangutan butler... who stole your time travel trousers and now you must fight your way through time and space to get them back... obviously!”

