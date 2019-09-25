Banbury Cross Players to celebrate 75 years

Banbury Cross Player previewed four forthcoming plays at The Mill last night, as the amateur dramatics group celebrate 75 years of performances.

The story detailing the life of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged and written by Amanda Whittington, will be shown from November 20 to 23.

Between February 12 and 15, Jessica Swale’s ‘Nell Gwynn’ will be performed telling the tale of the actress who bewitched the king.

That will be followed between May 13 to 16 by ‘The Woman who cooked her husband’ written by Debbie Isitt it’s a play about greed and revenge served up in a dark, culinary comedy.

Additionally there will be the 75th Anniversary One Act Drama Festival from July 15 to 18, during which there will be four nights of performances from companies in and around Oxfordshire.

Deputy town mayor Cllr Surinder Dhesi, who was in attendance, said: “The short preview of the production of forthcoming events were brilliant.

“The Banbury Cross Players have won prestigious awards for their theatrical performances and their shows are dynamic and you can feel the atmosphere.

She added: “I would urge everyone to come and see them and be amazed.”