Banbury Cross and Neithrop Ward residents invited to discuss local issues with councillors

The residents of Banbury Cross and Neithrop Ward have been invited to discuss local issues with their elected district councillors.

The community forum will take place at the Ruscote Community Centre on Thursday October 26 at 6pm.

Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr. Becky Clarke MBE, and Cllr. Matt Hodgson, along with representatives from the police, will be on hand to answer questions.