Banbury Cross and Neithrop Ward residents invited to discuss local issues with councillors
The residents of Banbury Cross and Neithrop Ward have been invited to discuss local issues with their elected district councillors.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The community forum will take place at the Ruscote Community Centre on Thursday October 26 at 6pm.
Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr. Becky Clarke MBE, and Cllr. Matt Hodgson, along with representatives from the police, will be on hand to answer questions.
The forum is an opportunity for residents to hear local updates and raise any concerns they have, as well as discuss policing priorities for the area.