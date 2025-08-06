Banbury cricket team welcomes Pakistan legends for friendly match

A Banbury cricket team welcomed some of the stars of the Pakistan Champions side to their club for a friendly match.

Banbury’s Badr 313 Cricket Club hosted several former Pakistani international cricket players for the friendly match on July 23.

The Pakistan Champions team, made up of mostly retired stars, was in England for the World Championship of Legends competition.

Among the players who travelled to Banbury for the friendly were Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal and Shaheen Afridi.

Badr 313’s team was captained by player Adil Hussain.

The match was organised by local charity Al Medina 313 and played at Badr 313’s ground at Hanwell Fields Recreation Ground.

Founder of Al Medina 313, Anser Hussain, said: “The friendly match demonstrated the power that sport has to bring communities together, whilst showcasing the highest levels of cricket talent.

“We had around 200 people come down, and it was a brilliant evening. The event served its greater purpose of inspiring the next generation of cricketers.

The Pakistan Champions team featured several former Pakistan captains and experienced international players.

The two sides played a fast-paced T10 match, with each team batting for a maximum of just 10 overs.

Speaking about the final score of the game, Anser said: “It rained the night before, which made it hard for people to bowl fast, so the Pakistan Champions team hit 105, which wasn’t a high score.

“At that point, we thought we could make it, but in the end, we were something like six points short, which was disappointing.

“They were just playing a friendly, but we wanted to win so we could write it down in history.”

Badr 313 was set up in 2023 as an Islamic-oriented cricket club and now has three teams that play in local leagues, including the Banbury Lions team, which plays in the South Northants Cricket League.

Anser said: “The main reason Badr 313 was set up is to be a safe space for young people around Banbury.

“Since its founding, the club has taken off big time, and we now have three teams and have won lots of trophies and leagues.”