Banbury couple taking on 12 challenges to help 12 cancer charities this year in memory of two loved ones

A Banbury couple is taking on 12 challenges to help 12 cancer charities this year in memory of two loved ones.

The couple, George and Amber Etcell, have already planned out the challenges and charities for much of the year.

George said: "Over the last two years we've sadly lost Amber's mother (Ingrid Chandler) and grandmother (Wendy Savory) to cancer.

George and Amber Etcell each reached their target and ran more than 26.2 miles during January for Prostate Cancer UK

"Amber walked 300,000 steps in March last year with our daughter, Holly, for Cancer Research UK, and raised over £1200 in memory of her mum.

"This year, I wanted to join in and we both felt like we could take on a bigger challenge (or challenges.)"

They have set up an online fundraising web page for each of the 12 challenges. They're aiming to raise a total of £2,400 by the end of the year after completing all 12 challenges.

George added: "We're taking on a new challenge every month for a different cancer charity. The majority of these are nationwide challenges, open to the public. Each challenge is either a walk, jog or run."

Amber and George Etcell with their daughter, Holly, who are taking on 12 challenges this year to help 12 cancer charities.

The different cancer charities they plan to support include Prostate Cancer UK, Ovarian Cancer Action, Cancer Research UK, The Brain Tumour Charity, to Pancreatic Cancer UK, to lung cancer, to bowel cancer and lymphoma.

They just completed a running challenge of finishing 26.2 miles for Prostate Cancer UK during the month of January. Amber and George both reached their target for the month running 33.39 miles and 34.04 miles respectively.

They beat their £300 fundraising target for January, but the online fundraising page for Prostate Cancer UK remains open here: https://runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/etcells-monthly-charity-challenge

In February they plan to run 56 miles for Cancer Research UK.

George and Amber said: "I’m running 56 miles this February to help beat cancer in memory of Ingrid Chandler.

"I’m running 56 miles to help raise money for Cancer Research UK. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it. Help fund life-saving research by making a donation to my page."

They have already raised £145 of their monthly £200 target. You can contribute to the 56-mile running challenge using the following web link: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/cancercharitychallenge

In March the couple are taking part in the Walk in Her Name Step Challenge in aid of Ovarian Cancer Action.

The couple said: "Every year, 295,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer globally. Approximately half of these women will not survive beyond five years.

"March is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and I’m taking 295,000 steps throughout the month to raise funds for life-saving research that will help these women, and the next generation, survive.

"Please help me take 295,000 steps, and help us make ovarian cancer a survivable disease."

The couple have already raised over £600 towards their £700 target for March's challenge. You can donate to the online fundraising web page for Ovarian Cancer Action here: https://join.ovarian.org.uk/fundraisers/georgeetcell

In April the couple plan to run another 26.2 miles to benefit the charity Leukaemia UK. You can make donations to the couple's April challenge using the following JustGiving link: www.justgiving.com/cancercharitychallenge