Linden and Jean Burtonwood proudly displaying their congratulation letter from King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla.

Linden and Jean Burtonwood were pleasantly surprised when their postman handed them an envelope with the royal crest and Buckingham Palace on the front, on the anniversary of their 60 years of marriage.

The couple first met when Linden would ride his motorcycle from his home in Evesham to visit Jean, who was working as a pastry chef at The Bantam Tearoom in Chipping Camden.

The pair got married after eight months of dating at Chipping Camden Church, in an idyllic white wedding with snow, when Linden was working as a firefighter stationed at RAF Bicester.

Still going strong, the Burtonwood couple enjoyed 60 years of marriage this year.

One of the couple’s daughters, Clare Butler, said: "My dad was stationed in Borneo, and when he returned, mum went to meet him at the train station, but she didn't recognise him because he was so well tanned. Dad had three silk embroidered dresses made for mum in Borneo, which I and my sister now have.

"After leaving the RAF, dad worked at AP for many years, then went to Alcan. Mum worked for the council as an elderly person warden, visiting them in their homes doing the same streets for many years along the Edmunds Road area.

"After my older sister, brother and I grew up they had holidays all over the world but one memorable holiday was visiting Egypt where they went to see Tutankhamen. They came home and within a couple of weeks after the curse striked and dad broke his elbow then a few days later mum broke her ankle."