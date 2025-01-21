Banbury councillors to listen to residents' concerns at upcoming surgery

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:20 BST
Two town councillors will listen to Banbury’s residents’ concerns at an upcoming surgery next week (February 1).

Cllr Henry Elugwu of Hardwick West and Cllr Shaida Hussain of Grimsbury will discuss concerns with residents.

Residents will be able to discuss any problems concerning parks, play areas, sports grounds, dog bins, annual events, civic events, and the running of Town Hall.

They will also be on hand to hear concerns about cemeteries, allotments, bus shelters, open spaces and crime prevention initiatives.

Cllrs Henry Elugwu and Shaida Hussain will meet with Banbury residetns to hear their concerns next week.
A spokesperson for the town council said: “As with previous surgeries, these councillors will be on hand to advise and update residents on issues that are directly related to council responsibility, both in their own constituencies and the wider Banbury area.

“The Banbury Town Councillors have a number of responsibilities that include a wide range of facilities designed to benefit members of the community from every corner of the town.”

