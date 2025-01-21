Banbury councillors to listen to residents' concerns at upcoming surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two town councillors will listen to Banbury’s residents’ concerns at an upcoming surgery next week (February 1).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Henry Elugwu of Hardwick West and Cllr Shaida Hussain of Grimsbury will discuss concerns with residents.

Residents will be able to discuss any problems concerning parks, play areas, sports grounds, dog bins, annual events, civic events, and the running of Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be on hand to hear concerns about cemeteries, allotments, bus shelters, open spaces and crime prevention initiatives.

Cllrs Henry Elugwu and Shaida Hussain will meet with Banbury residetns to hear their concerns next week.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “As with previous surgeries, these councillors will be on hand to advise and update residents on issues that are directly related to council responsibility, both in their own constituencies and the wider Banbury area.

“The Banbury Town Councillors have a number of responsibilities that include a wide range of facilities designed to benefit members of the community from every corner of the town.”

For more information,visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/