Banbury councillor says much-needed road repairs will soon be completed

A county councillor from Banbury has said that much-needed road surface repairs to a busy road in town will soon be repaired.

The Oxfordshire county councillor for the Banbury Ruscote ward, Cllr Mark Cherry, reports that the resurfacing of the Warwick Road/Orchard Way roundabout has moved much closer to being on the Oxfordshire County Council highway schedule scheme.

The councillor says the stretch of road, which has concerned local residents for some time, is scheduled for repairs sometime in 2024-2025, and he is now attempting to get the county council to act on repairing Edmonds Road in Neithrop.

Cllr Mark Cherry said: "I think we all agree that getting the Warwick Road resurfaced would benefit the safety of all Banbury commuters, including bus passengers and, most importantly, cyclists.

The councillor is pushing the county council to make essential repairs to Edmunds Road in Banbury.

"The good news is caveated with the news that Edmonds Road may not have any scheduled section resurfacing for 2023 for the second year due to the ever-increasing financial cost of tarmac.

"Even with the extra budget funding from central government of four million pounds that Oxfordshire County Council received, this is nowhere near enough funding from central government to get all the road resurfacing that Oxfordshire County Council needs."The councillor will be working alongside his county council colleagues and the highways officer in the coming weeks and months to look at possible ways to push forward the work on Edmunds Road.

To report a pothole or bad road surface in your area, visit Oxford County Council’s FixMyStreet website at https://fixmystreet.oxfordshire.gov.uk/