Banbury continues as a Fairtrade town

Banbury was recognised for its efforts in helping farmers and workers in developing countries when a new Fairtrade certificate was presented to town mayor Cllr John Colegrave.

The presentation took place at a meeting of the town council on Tuesday, September 17, when Rev Chris Eddy, chairman of Fairtrade Action Banbury, handed over the framed affirmation.

Banbury has been a Fairtrade town since 2006 and formally renews its status every two years by demonstrating that Fairtrade products are prominently available in shops and cafes and that businesses, schools and others are committed to using Fairtrade products.

Rev Eddy said: “The status renewal was first announced by the Fairtrade Foundation in July and we are now pleased to present the new accreditation certificate.

“We have achieved a lot in the past few years and we are determined to take our campaign forward to ensure Fairtrade becomes part of daily life in Banbury.

The Reverend added: “The steering group is very grateful for the support it receives from the public, shops, businesses, places of worship, schools and colleges who help improve the lives of so many communities around the world.”

Mayor Colegrave said: “The Fairtrade steering group has been very successful and we acknowledge the hard work that has resulted in the award of this new certificate.

“It is wonderful to hear that the group has reached out to so many people and built meaningful relationships with so many community organisations.”