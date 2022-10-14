Banbury company raises charity money with annual golf day

Banbury accountancy company raise £1,000 for charity Dogs for Good.

Accountancy company Whitley Stimpson took to the fairways to raise the money on Wednesday October 5 at the Frilford Heath Golf Club just outside of Abingdon.

Ian Parker, director at Whitley Stimpson, said: “Our golfing friends went out of their way to make this event a great success and we were thrilled to raise over £1,000 on the day to help support and develop Dogs for Good’s fantastic work in the future.

“Dogs for Good is an amazing local charity providing invaluable support to many people bringing them independence and companionship. These dogs support physically disabled children and adults, as well as families with a child with autism.”

Dogs for Good trains dogs to help support people with a range of needs, including physical disabilities, autism, dementia and learning disabilities.