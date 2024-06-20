Banbury community wardens receive training to support those experiencing mental health crisis
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team, made up of Trudie Rose, Helen Inskip and Yvonne Jaggs, are well known around the town for the helpful and friendly advice they offer.
As part of the Community Safety team, the trio patrols the streets alongside the police, offering support and speaking to members of the public.
Now, the trio has completed a two-day suicide prevention course, which will help them recognise when someone may be thinking of harming themselves and how best to intervene.
Trudie Rose said: “I now feel confident and empowered to ask questions and have challenging conversations with individuals about suicide.
"As community wardens, we have experienced some tricky conversations with vulnerable and mentally unwell people, and we have helped where we can but never actually asked the question of whether they are considering taking their own life.
"This has now changed! These are essential life skills we can take away.”
The trio hopes that the new training will enable them to speak to people about the difficult subject of suicide and help break down taboos when it comes to talking about mental health.
Tim Hughes, head of regulatory services and community safety at Cherwell District Council, said: “I am so proud of the care and compassion Trudie, Helen and Yvonne show whilst carrying out their roles.
“The dedication they show to residents and visitors across the district is inspiring. This is highlighted through their willingness and eagerness to undertake crucial training to ensure that they have the wellbeing of everyone at the forefront of their minds.”