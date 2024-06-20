Banbury community wardens receive training to support those experiencing mental health crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banbury’s community warden team have received special training to help them support people who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

The team, made up of Trudie Rose, Helen Inskip and Yvonne Jaggs, are well known around the town for the helpful and friendly advice they offer.

As part of the Community Safety team, the trio patrols the streets alongside the police, offering support and speaking to members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the trio has completed a two-day suicide prevention course, which will help them recognise when someone may be thinking of harming themselves and how best to intervene.

Banbury's Community Safety team, Trudie Rose, Helen Inskip and Yvonne Jaggs are well-known around town.

Trudie Rose said: “I now feel confident and empowered to ask questions and have challenging conversations with individuals about suicide.

"As community wardens, we have experienced some tricky conversations with vulnerable and mentally unwell people, and we have helped where we can but never actually asked the question of whether they are considering taking their own life.

"This has now changed! These are essential life skills we can take away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio hopes that the new training will enable them to speak to people about the difficult subject of suicide and help break down taboos when it comes to talking about mental health.

Tim Hughes, head of regulatory services and community safety at Cherwell District Council, said: “I am so proud of the care and compassion Trudie, Helen and Yvonne show whilst carrying out their roles.