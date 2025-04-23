Banbury community hero Prabhu Natarajan joins Prime Minister for St George's celebration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Prabhu and Sean were joined by a host of other guests for the special occasion at 10 Downing Street.
Included in the list of guests were serving members of the armed forces, comedian Rob Beckett and former footballer and pundit Gary Lineker.
The event was organised as a celebration of England and all of the people and communities that make the country special.
Speaking about attending the evening, Sean Woodcock said: “Prabhu, along with so many others, has made a huge contribution to our community in Banbury with his work supporting those in need of food and urgent supplies.
“I was delighted that Prabhu agreed to come to No 10 Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister and celebrate St. George’s Day with me yesterday.”
Prabhu has become a well-recognised face around Banbury in the past years thanks to his tireless fundraising and donating of food and items to those in need.
Since moving to Banbury in 2020, Prabhu and his family have helped hundreds of local families and residents with their Lunch Box Project charity.
Prabhu said: “Thank you to the people of Banbury. I feel very grateful and super lucky to be invited to visit 10 Downing Street.”
Last year Prabhu was recognised by Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and gifted a holiday for raising over £10,000 for families over the Christmas period.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.