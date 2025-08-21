Banbury community garden reopens following vandalism attack that left its future uncertain

A community garden in Banbury has reopened following a vandalism attack that left its future uncertain.

The garden at the Banbury Community Support Services (CSS) centre on Neithrop Avenue was reopened earlier this month (August 12).

Run by the county council, the centre provides support for adults with learning disabilities, mental health needs, dementia, autism, and age-related conditions.

The centre prides itself on its garden, but its future looked in the balance after a vandalism attack that resulted in the polytunnel being destroyed and paths being made unsafe.

Service users from the Banbury Community Support Services, alongside staff members from Milestone, are in the new garden.

The attack led the service to launch a fundraising campaign through its connected charity, The Friends of Redlands, on social media.

In little time, the service’s call for help was answered by local company Milestone, which offered to rebuild the garden completely free.

One week later, the service’s new safe and accessible garden was ready to be enjoyed by the many adults who use its service.

Jen Farrell, service manager at Banbury CSS, said: “This garden is more than a space: it’s a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together.

“It reflects the compassion and determination of everyone involved, from volunteers to local businesses.”

Alongside Milestone, several other local businesses helped out to restore the service’s garden.

Among those involved were Ball Colegrave, Nicholsons, and Banbury’s HSBC staff.

Cllr Tim Bearder, from Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Banbury CSS has shown how compassion and collaboration can transform lives and spaces. It’s a privilege to support such a remarkable initiative.

“I would like to add my heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers that gave their time and resources to make this happen.”