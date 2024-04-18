Banbury Community Fridge to give away 500 meals for the community today
The community fridge, which is located at the Banbury Madni Masjid mosque on Merton Street has teamed up with Hook Norton catering company Thomas Franks to hand out the free meals.
From 10.30am until 11.30am anyone is welcome to the fridge to collect one of the meals, with no need for people to register.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064564727017&locale=en_GB