Banbury Community Action Group to host bee hotel making event

A bee hotel making event will be held this weekend at the Bridge Street Community Garden in Banbury.

The bee hotel making session will be held from 10 to 11.30am this Saturday September 18.

The event is hosted by Banbury Community Action Group and Wild Banbury and helps mark the launch of the Great Big Green Week. The Great Big Green Week is a celebration of the environmental work being carried out by local communities.

The event will be held at the Bridge Street Community Garden, 165a Bluebird Bridge, Banbury OX16 5QF.

An example of a bee hotel (submitted photo from event organisers)

Event organiser, Tila Rodriguez-Past, said: "Come help us make a home for our garden bees.

Bees are our star pollinators: join us in creating a bijou residence to tempt them to book in to Bridge Street Community Garden."