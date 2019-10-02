Banbury coming up roses in regional Britain in Bloom competition

Banbury has been praised for its ‘vibrancy of colour’ at the recent regional Britain in Bloom competition.

Experts from the Royal Horticultural Society were given a guided tour of the town centre in the summer and also noted Banbury’s ‘well cared for environments and fascinating history’ as well as the ‘strong sense of identity [which] comes across with local heritage being used as a backdrop for many exciting floral displays.’

The experts added: “Banbury in Bloom is a true community effort with the town and district councils, their contractors, the new Business Improvement District and the community working together … to enhance and improve the town centre and its green spaces for the benefit of all.”

Banbury picked up the Regional Award for Heritage as well as overall winner of the Town Centre category. It also was presented with a ‘silver gilt’ award.

Awards were also given to Bicester and Kidlington.

Cherwell District Council is still awaiting the results of the national judging, with Bicester representing the Cherwell in Bloom entry. They will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London on October 25.