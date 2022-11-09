Banbury comedian who has toured with Ricky Gervais will be returning home to perform at an unusual location

Matt Bragg

Matt Bragg, who proudly describes himself as a Banbury United season ticket holder, will be reaching new heights this month when he takes part in a comedy spectacular at a local climbing centre.

Matt, who was brought up in Mollington near Banbury, will be performing closer to his childhood home on Wednesday November 30 when he joins fellow comedians Andrew Bird (the Russell Howard Hour) and Jarred Christmas (Mock the Week) at Clip ‘n Climb in Bicester.

The ‘Comedy ‘n Climb’ night is the brainchild of Keely Weir, managing director of Clip ‘n Climb Bicester who, like Matt, was also brought up in Banburyshire.

Said Keely: “Climbing is proven to boost physical and mental health while laughter decreases stress hormones and triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals, so by combining the two we hope to offer a night that will be truly memorable.”

“We approached Lone Wolf Comedy Club and when they offered us three comedians. I was also especially delighted that the line-up included Matt.

“Matt’s late father was the warm-up artist Bobby Bragg who was friends with my mum and dad and I last saw Matt when he was a just a kid so it will be great to see him again.”

Added Katka Bird of Lone Wolf Comedy Club: “We’re really excited to add Clip 'n Climb Bicester to our list of venues. The bright colours and lights in the arena will provide a fantastic backdrop for our comedians, what an awesome combination!”

Tickets for Comedy ‘n Climb are on sale now from clipnclimb.co.uk and range from £15.50 (for non-climbers) up to £25 (inclusive of a climb prior to the show and a complimentary pizza).

