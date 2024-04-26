Banbury college students trial VR equipment that detects illness and abuse in children

Students at Banbury and Bicester College were among the first to trial new VR equipment that is able to detect signs of illness and abuse in young children.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:51 BST
Students from the college’s early years and childcare courses said they were impressed with the “immersive nature” of the application.

The technology has been launched by Activate Learning to help equip students with the skills to recognise common childhood illnesses and signs of physical abuse in infants and toddlers.

It will be used for the NCFE’s Early Years T Level curriculum and aims to provide students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a safe and controlled virtual environment.

Early years T Level students at Banbury and Bicester College trying out the new VR equipment.

Cheri Ashby, deputy CEO at Activate Learning, said: “The development of our early years sector leading VR technology will significantly enhance the learning experience of our students.

“They will be able to practise identifying signs of abuse and illness in children in a safe environment and then apply their learning to real-world settings.”

