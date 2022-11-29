Banbury college students seek out community heroes for new award ceremony

Students at Banbury and Bicester College have created an exiting new awards ceremony to recognise the unsung heroes of Banbury.

Lifeskills students at the college want the public to nominate people in Banbury and the surrounding villages who provide support, practical help, and dedicate their time to helping others and bringing the community together.

The project, which was launched in September by the college’s supported learning students, will create an opportunity for both community awareness and for the students to apply their organisation, communication, and independence skills.

Kate Johnson, teacher for the Lifeskills course at Banbury and Bicester College, said: “I am so proud of these students for recognising the importance of community spirit and having the confidence and drive to plan such a powerful project aimed at thanking those who give something back to the local community.

“I really hope we see a lot of public support, highlighting what others do to contribute to our thriving and caring community.

“Our young people are our future and spreading awareness of how we support each other can only encourage more people to become involved and increase awareness and appreciation for those who go over and above in their local area.”

The awards ceremony will be held at Banbury and Bicester College in March 2023, where finalists, along with friends and family will be invited to attend the event and enjoy the ceremony .

