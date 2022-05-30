Banbury college students join clergy and the Rotary Club to plant tree to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Reverend Canon Jeff West led a service, supported by Richard Moyle, President of the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell, reflecting on the historic event before students Becky Skinner and Luke Twitchen planted the tree.
Gary Headland, Activate Learning CEO, said: “It has been wonderful to come together as a college with the wider community to mark this incredibly special occasion and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
“This is a small token of our appreciation and respect for everything Her Majesty has done for the people of this country in her time as monarch, but one I hope will be enjoyed by many generations to come.”
Located in the college’s South Site, the Acer Griseum tree – a type of maple - will soon be embellished with a plaque made by Rycotewood at City of Oxford College.