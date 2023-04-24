Banbury college students invite community to support football match honouring life of beloved Puritans supporter

College students from Banbury and Bicester college have invited members of the local community to join them in a charity memorial football match at Banbury United’s Stadium this Saturday (April 29).

The Banbury United Academy Level 3 students will play against their parents and college staff to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young charities and to honour the life of much-loved local Andrew Steele.

The game, which will kick off at 3pm is being held for Andrew, who passed away in April 2022, to celebrate his life and raise important funds for national heart charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Steele, the son of Andrew and a current Banbury United Academy player and Banbury and Bicester College student, said: "This is class. It feels unreal that all these people are getting involved, and it’s made me realise how much my dad was known around Banbury.

Banbury and Bicester College students are organising the charity football match in honour of Andrew Steele, the parent of current student and football player Matthew.

"It is great that all my mates on the course want to get involved as much as I do. I wish my dad was here to see this."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game is free for anyone to attend, and the college hopes to see as many local faces as possible; however, a small donation of £3 on entry is suggested. There will also be halftime entertainment and a raffle, and the clubhouse will be open for food and drinks.

Kieron Duggan, sports teacher at Banbury and Bicester College, said: "Unfortunately, back in April 2022, one of my students lost their father due to a cardiac arrest. He was only 36.

"We have decided that my students and I will be completing their project-based learning, organising, and raising money for the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"During this time, they will be gaining some work experience with the British Heart Foundation stores in Banbury and helping out. Being a teacher is more than just telling a group of students what is what and who is who. It's about inspiring young minds to inspire others, create goals and to never give up.

"This game is a way of celebrating the life of a man who sadly passed away at a very early age with something him and his son loved the most, football. It’s also a chance for my students to see that learning isn’t just in the classroom. It’s developing outside, becoming ready for the outside world."