Banbury college students donate warm clothes and sleeping mats to town's rough sleepers

Students from Banbury and Bicester College have donated warm clothes and specially made waterproof sleeping mats to rough sleepers in the town.

For the students' supported learning course, they launched the 'a heart of gold to help with the cold' project to help those in the community without a stable home this winter.

The students put out a message on social media asking members of the public to drop off hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and thick socks at a donation station created on campus.

They also constructed wooden weaving looms to make durable, lightweight and waterproof sleeping mats from old plastic carrier bags that could be distributed to those on the streets.

Students from Banbury and Bicester College working on the sleeping mats that were donated to the homeless.

Kate Johnson, a supported learning teacher at Banbury and Bicester College, said: “I am incredibly proud of our learners for their drive and determination to help those in the community less fortunate and contribute to change.

“To identify a way in which to raise awareness, help others, and execute their ideas with such purpose is a gift and a skill, and one which these remarkable young people demonstrated once again.”

The clothes and sleeping mates were collected by a representative from the Connections homeless charity, who offered them to those in need at the Beacon drop-in centre.

Leila and Becky, students at Banbury College, said: "We worked really hard and felt very proud of what we achieved to help those in need.

“We were shocked to learn how many people didn’t have a home and had to sleep outside, and we hope that what we have made brings comfort to the people who need it in the cold and wet months.”

Kirsty, at Connection Support, said: “It was really heartwarming to see how much effort and compassion the students had put into the homeless project. The mattresses they made by hand from carrier bags were absolutely incredible and surprisingly comfortable! The students told me that the first one took a whole week to make!