VanJordans Coffee House and café, located at 10 Horse Fair, will offer a 'Race Day Deal' called 'Breakfast in a Box' for £5 on Monday October 4. The 'Race Day Deal' will be available until 5pm.

The 'Breakfast in a Box' includes sausage, bacon, egg, toast, baked beans and potato hash. There are also vegan and veggie options for the 'Breakfast in a Box' Race Day Deal.

Jon Jordan, with VanJordans Coffee House, said: "It's everything ready in a takeaway box."

Head barista Aidan Booth holds a coffee and the latest menu for VanJordans Coffee House and café.

The coffee house has had multiple visits from council officials telling them to expect a very busy day on 'race day' - Monday October 4.

The AJ Bell Women’s Tour professional cycle race is coming to Oxfordshire on Monday. Around 100 pro-cyclists – accompanied by support vehicles – will race from Bicester, continuing through Oxfordshire to the finish in Banbury.

The riders will pass through north Cherwell taking in Hook Norton, Sibford Ferris and Broughton arriving in Banbury for the first time. They will then head back out through Bloxham completing a short loop of parishes before returning to Banbury where they will pass the Banbury Cross and the Fine Lady statue on their way to a sprint to the finish line on South Bar Street.

Jon said: "We're very excited. Hopefully it'll be very busy. The expectation is there will be as many as 4,000 people in town."

They also have plans to open an hour earlier to be ready for customers at 7am on Monday October.

Jon said: "We'll open early doors. We'll be prepared, and we hope to be very busy."

As well as hot drinks, the business offers a variety of cakes ranging from lemon drizzle to raspberry Bakewell, to carrot cake, to vegan chocolate cake to Baklava among others.

Jon added: "We'll have a massive stock of Banbury Cakes as well."

The coffee shop also plans a soft launch of its new food menu this Sunday October 3.

The new menu will include steak sandwiches, club sandwiches and vegan pancakes. The new menu also features a 'Meat Mountain Burger,' which includes two six ounce beef patties, pulled pork, streaky bacon, cheese sauce and jalapenos.