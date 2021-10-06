The Banbury Classic Car and Bike Meet event held at the Banbury Cricket Club monthly over the summer (Image from the group and Gareth Morgan, The Coffee Guys & Mark Harris)

The Banbury Classic Car and Bike Meet group is more than half way to reaching their fundraising target of £1,000 to help the cricket club.

They have launched a fundraising webpage and collected donations at the monthly classic car events. To contribute to the campaign you can use the following web link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/592582198824346/Rowan Ridley, one of the group's organisers, said: "To thank the cricket club for allowing the Banbury Classic Car & Bike Meet to use the grounds for our summer meets, we have decided to use our last event of the year as a platform to raise money for the equipment used by the young cricketers. It costs over £500 a year just to provide balls for them to play with!!

"We have already raised £650 in cash and online donations. So we are aiming to raise another £350 get to £1000!"

During the summer months of April to September the group ran the classic car and bike meet event on the second Wednesday evening of each month at 6pm at the Banbury Cricket Club in Bodicote.

Over the summer organisers really saw the monthly event grow.

Rowan added: "The event has grown from being a few car enthusiasts to being a real community social event, with over 300 vehicles and 750+ people at the September event.

"It was originally a Classic Car & Bike event, but as it has grown, we asked the community and they wanted to include modern cars too - which has really helped with growing the event.

For more information on the Banbury Classic Car and Bike Meet group see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Banbury-Classic-Car-and-Bike-Meet-1538521906377052But Rowan who organises the monthly car event with Mick Harris, could not do it without the other volunteers who help each month.

Rowan said: "We couldn't do that without help from volunteers such as Gareth Morgan, Marcus Ridley and Alan Bayliss (it was Alan that actually started the fundraising on the gate).

"Over the coming months we will be thinking about how we can use the event's success to do more for the community and for local businesses too."

During the winter months from October to March the event is held at Hawkins Group car parks at 9a Thorpe Way, Banbury with refreshments available from Reg's Café.

The first of the winter season events hosted by the Banbury Classic Car and Bike Meet group will be this weekend on Sunday October 10 from 10am to 1pm in Thorpe Way. Next month's event will be held at the same place, but on Sunday November 14.

For more information about the next meet-up see the event's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/421817129324146?ref=newsfeed

