Banbury Citizens Advice has been forced to close its town centre office but says neighbourhood sessions will give people easier access to their service.

Funding issues, including the Government’s increase in employers’ National Insurance payments, have triggered the closure of the Cornhill, Banbury advice centre.

However the bureau, which costs £1.5million to run each year across Cherwell and West Northants, is putting more money and expertise into its phone service and is using local community centres to provide drop in sessions closer to where people live.

Pat Coomber-Wood, CEO, said people who use CAB – half of whom have disabilities – find it difficult to get to Banbury town centre because of fewer buses and the cost of transport.

Pat Coomber-Wood, CEO of Citizens' Advice West Northants and Cherwell, at Banbury RVS, one of the new CHIPs

The new drop-ins will be closer to home and will not require a long wait on the end of a telephone.

"The drop in sessions are the positive part of the closure of the Cornhill centre,” she said. “The negatives have been the cost of running a big, old building with increasing energy costs and we are facing having to cough up an extra 3% employers’ National Insurance for each staff member. We don’t have a way of raising that, so we have to cut costs.

"The beauty of the community help and information points (CHIPs) is they’re free venues to use and in locations people are already using.”

The CHIPS are in libraries, voluntary organisations and community centres in Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington – see here. You do not need an appointment.

CAB – now known as CAWNAC (Citizens’ Advice West Northants and Cherwell) – employs 53 paid staff, 33 advice volunteers and about 20 advice first aiders. The CHIP workers are ‘first aiders’ who will help you find the information you need to solve your problem.

First and foremost they will try to ensure you are receiving all the benefits you are entitled to but if they cannot, they will ensure you get help from a staff member who can take on your case.

Ms Coomber-Wood said: “Our Cherwell District Council grant of £150,000 is generous as a lot of local authorities are under huge pressure. They have had to cut our grant over the years and we’ve had to absorb that reduction. West Northants gives us £300,000 and the rest comes from various other grants.

“However, demand has gone up ten-fold since since lockdown. We are really struggling.”

She encouraged people to phone the helpline first but to try to avoid Mondays which are always extremely busy.

Citizens’ Advice is dealing more and more with people who are working – often families with two adults who are on low pay and cannot find the extra money for rising rents.

"Rents are going up and if you are on low pay, where do you find the extra money?” said Ms Coomber-Wood. “In the north where rents are lower, people don’t always have to find extra but in Oxfordshire, the housing allowance does not fully cover the rent, even for pensioners.”

In future CAWNAC’s specialist advice will be provided using free telephone or video based assessment and appointments. In person appointments with specialist advisers will only be available for clients who cannot use digital services.

CHIPs’ opening times and days will vary according to the community venue availability. Specialist telephone advice service hours will increase to 9am - 5pm, Monday - Friday with evening and Saturday opening hours soon to be implemented.

This new way of delivering advice takes a more preventative approach , reducing the longer term detriment to clients and reducing the pressure on specialist advisers.

"It takes much longer to address and resolve a crisis than to address one through early intervention,” said Ms Coomber-Wood.

The number of CHIP venues and sessions will increase as new volunteers are recruited. Volunteers are required to undertake training and then give at least two hours a week at a CHIP. If you are interested in volunteering please email [email protected]

By December 2024, CAWNAC had supported 111 Cherwell households with homelessness issues and 467 struggling with debt due to the cost of living crisis.

“We will continue to give the people we serve the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward – whoever they are and whatever their problem,” said Ms Coomber-Wood.

"More importantly, as the cost of living crisis impacts more and more households we will make it easier for people to prevent or avoid debt and other problems, rather than suffer the consequences of making the wrong choices due to lack of information, or leaving things to get to a crisis before they feel able to ask for help because they feel embarrassed to tell someone that they are in difficulty.”

David Maloney, Chair of CAWNAC, said “While ours and other services are becoming increasingly digital, we know that not everyone has access to a computer or knows how to use the internet. CHIP volunteers will be able to help people to access specialist advice by phone or online if needed.”

Cllr Rob Pattenden of Cherwell District Council, said “Having better access to the right advice can have a massive impact on people who need support with debt, budgeting and benefits. Thanks to the roll-out of these new CHIPs this support will be more accessible to those who need it, preventing people from reaching crisis point. This is good news for the health and resilience of our communities.”

CAB’s freephone number is 0808 278 7906. www.cawnac.org.uk