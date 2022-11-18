Amnesty International Write for Rights to take place at St Mary's Church this Saturday November 19.

The event, which will run from 10.30am to 2pm, will see Amnesty International supporters and members of the public join together in sending messages of solidarity and support in greeting cards and letters to individuals around the world whose cases have been selected by Amnesty International.

Ian Myson, chair of the Banbury Amnesty Group, said: "People unfairly imprisoned have been freed; human rights defenders who have been threatened and harassed by authorities have been able to live freely without intimidation, and forced evictions have been halted.

"Sending a message of support to those whose rights are being abused and also to the authorities on that person’s behalf is so powerful.

"The sheer volume of messages on the selected cases from people around the world means they can’t be ignored by authorities and provide a terrific morale boost for the individuals concerned.”